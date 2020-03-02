This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
SBTECH
Quickspin

Harald Neumann resigns as Novomatic chairman and CEO

2nd March 2020 11:11 am GMT

Austrian gaming giant Novomatic has confirmed the departure of chairman and chief executive Harald Neumann with immediate effect.

Neumann handed in his resignation citing family reasons after nine years with the business and six years as chairman and CEO, and will continue to serve as a strategic adviser to the board.

“On behalf of company founder Prof. Johann Graf and the supervisory board of Novomatic AG, I would like to thank Mr. Neumann for his great commitment as chairman of the management board over the past six years,” said Novomatic supervisory board chair Bernd Oswald.

“Mr. Neumann made a significant contribution to the successful expansion of the group. His personal wish to resign from his position at the end of the month was granted with regret.”

Novomatic chief operations officer Ryszard Presch and chief financial officer Johannes Gratzl will assume Neumann’s responsibilities.

RedTiger
Related Tags
Austria Novomatic
Related Articles

Inspired Entertainment agrees global distribution deal with Novomatic

Greentube extends Cashbet Coin deal for social casino portfolio

SAZKA Group to acquire Novomatic’s stake in Casinos Austria

Greentube promotes Markus Antl to head of sales

GI Games Integrations: Swintt, WorldMatch, Revolver Gaming and more

Inspired Entertainment revenue decline continues in Q3

Design Works Gaming approved for UK online slot launch

Next Generation Lotteries acquires Novomatic Lottery Solutions

Greentube adds portfolio to Iforium Gameflex platform

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Oryx Gaming, Playson and Blueprint Gaming

Greentube expands in Sweden with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino

Greentube debuts online slots in Croatia with Hattrick

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Pragmatic, Leander and Highlight Games

Greentube debuts online slots in Denmark with RoyalCasino

Novomatic continues internal restructuring with new appointment

Finnplay
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
Playtech
SBTECH