Harald Neumann resigns as Novomatic chairman and CEO

Austrian gaming giant Novomatic has confirmed the departure of chairman and chief executive Harald Neumann with immediate effect.

Neumann handed in his resignation citing family reasons after nine years with the business and six years as chairman and CEO, and will continue to serve as a strategic adviser to the board.

“On behalf of company founder Prof. Johann Graf and the supervisory board of Novomatic AG, I would like to thank Mr. Neumann for his great commitment as chairman of the management board over the past six years,” said Novomatic supervisory board chair Bernd Oswald.

“Mr. Neumann made a significant contribution to the successful expansion of the group. His personal wish to resign from his position at the end of the month was granted with regret.”

Novomatic chief operations officer Ryszard Presch and chief financial officer Johannes Gratzl will assume Neumann’s responsibilities.