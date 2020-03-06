This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

SKS365 appoints new head of legal and compliance

6th March 2020 9:28 am GMT

Malta-based online betting and gaming operator SKS365 Group has appointed Massimiliano Mura as its new director of legal and compliance.

Mura brings with him more than 13 years’ experience in the gaming sector, having previously worked as a consultant for Liverpool-based operator Stanleybet and its B2B technology division Magellan Robotech.

In his new role, he will work closely with the operator’s board and be responsible for all legal and compliance matters at SKS365, which operates the Italy-facing Planetwin365 brand.

“Mura has one of the best profiles of the industry and is well known nationally and internationally,” said SKS365 chief executive Alexander Martin, who took over in December. “Beside his functional expertise he stands to the high motivation and commitment of SKS365.

“With that he will actively lead and contribute to SKS365 positioning as a responsible, transparent and virtuous operator, who takes care about players and collaboration with the regulators.”

Commenting on his appointment Mura said: “In such a complex, dynamic and competitive market in terms of offer and regulations, compliance represents an indispensable pillar for differentiating and enriching the identity of one of the players in the industry.

“SKS365 is one of the leaders of the Italian betting and gaming industry and makes compliance one of the main values. I am honoured to take up this role to further implement and develop the legal department in SKS365: it is a challenge that I accept with great enthusiasm.”

