Gaming Intelligence
Catena Media names new finance chief

11th March 2020 10:05 am GMT

Stockholm-listed online lead generation specialist Catena Media has appointed Peter Messner as group chief financial officer (CFO).

Messner will take up his new role on 1 April, replacing Erik Edeen who has held the role on an interim basis since January of last year.

Messner brings over 20 years’ experience in leading roles within finance and online businesses, joining Catena Media from Stockholm-based MTGx, where he has been CFO since 2014. He also has eight years of experience in the iGaming sector, having previously worked as a business planning manager at bwin (now GVC) and acting CFO for its B2B subsidiary Ongame Network.

“With a well-functioning financial infrastructure in place, due to Erik’s contributions, our playing field is now ready to welcome Peter as CFO,” said Catena Media chief executive Per Hellberg. “His wide-ranging experience in key online media and gaming industries will fortify Catena Media’s operations in the years to come.”

Edeen will continue to work with the company on strategic projects for the foreseeable future.

Shares in Catena Media plc (STO:CTM) were trading down 1.49 per cent at SEK18.56 per share in Stockholm Wednesday, having a set a new 52-week low of SEK17.85 earlier this week.

Related Tags
Affiliate Catena Media Finance Stockholm
