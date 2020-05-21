OPAP names acting-CEO as Cope prepares to step down

OPAP chief commercial officer Jan Karas will take over as acting chief executive of the Greek lottery operator from 1 June following the departure of Damian Cope.

Cope announced in April that he would stand down from the company at the end of his current four-year contract, which ends this month, in order to return to the United Kingdom.

The company said at the time that Karas would assume the role of acting chief executive if a suitable replacement was not found.

In a statement Thursday, OPAP confirmed that Karas will assume the role on 1 June with responsibility for all management duties except for human resources, which will be led by deputy chief executive Odysseas Christoforou.

Both Karas and Christoforou will report directly to OPAP executive chairman Kamil Ziegler.

“After four years as OPAP’s chief executive officer and board director, Damian is leaving OPAP. Personally, and on behalf of OPAP’s board of directors, I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to OPAP’s progress and results and wish him all the best for the future,” Ziegler said.

“Jan Karas is assuming responsibilities of the CEO and I am looking forward to working with him. Moreover, deputy CEO Odysseas Christoforou takes on additional responsibilities and will be reporting directly to me. I am convinced that we will achieve our strategic goals and address the challenges arising after the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging the opportunities to deliver value to our shareholders and stakeholders.”

The search for a permanent chief executive officer is ongoing.

Shares in OPAP SA (ATH:OPAP) were trading up 1.27 per cent at €8.00 per share in Athens Thursday morning.