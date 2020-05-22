This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Soft2Bet appoints Inesa Glazaite as Head of B2B Sales

22nd May 2020 7:08 am GMT
Soft2Bet

iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of Inesa Glazaite as head of B2B sales.

Glazaite joins the company from gaming affiliate NetRefer, where she served for three years in business development and sales roles, prior to which she served as head of sales for Swedish credit management firm Sergel Group.

“Inesa brings years of impressive commercial experience and an exemplary professional skill set, so we are delighted to welcome her into the Soft2Bet family,” said Boris Chaikin, chief executive of Soft2Bet.

“We have no doubt that Soft2Bet’s cutting-edge B2B portfolio will continue to go from strength to strength under Inesa’s leadership, with a host of exciting launches and major agreements in the pipeline for 2020.”

Commenting on her new role, Glazaite said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Soft2Bet, an established market leader with a proven track-record of operational excellence.

“The company’s dynamic B2B portfolio provides an ever-expanding global partnership network with an advanced range of innovative solutions, and I look forward to helping continue its exciting growth.”

