EveryMatrix appoints new CEO for MoneyMatrix payments service

EveryMatrix’s payment processing platform MoneyMatrix has appointed Samoil Dolejan as its new chief executive.

Dolejan has been with EveryMatrix for the past five years, most recently serving as the supplier’s chief financial officer, having also held the position of CEO of its GamMatrix subsidiary.

In his new role as CEO of MoneyMatrix, Dolejan has been tasked with strengthening the operational capacity of the payment provider, expanding its client portfolio, and continuing to increase the offering of its payments solutions.

“I am delighted to have Samoil on board as the CEO of our payments company,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “Samoil’s experience with EveryMatrix gives him the competitive edge a person in this role needs to understand the operational and financial requirements of clients.

“Over the years, Samoil has become a trusted stakeholder in the company, and I do not doubt that he can keep MoneyMatrix on the path of prosperity and success. He can run the long marathon, not take the easy route, and still achieve his ambitions, which proves he's the right man for this job.”

Commenting on his new role Dolejan said: “EveryMatrix is a company that pushes people to achieve their biggest ambitions. The payments industry, where the competition is fierce, is a great place to test your metal.

“Constant changes are driving innovation and shifting the balance of power between players. The conversation is changing from “how much will it cost?” to “how much value will it bring?”. Companies that will be able to bring consolidated value to their clients will be successful. MoneyMatrix has many value-adding features that help companies of all sizes to be agile and profitable, and I am excited to help the world learn about them.”