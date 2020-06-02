Digitain brings in Peter Nolan as Strategic Consultant

iGaming solutions provider Digitain has appointed industry veteran Peter Nolan as strategic consultant.

Nolan arrives at Digitain with over 20 years of gaming experience, having held senior roles at Ladbrokes, SkyBet,188bet, Betfair and Plumbee.

Nolan also led the development and launch of Brazilian-based international horseracing tote business Suaposta, the first legal online service of its kind in the country.

His new role will see him manage media relations and consult on B2B marketing, sales and business strategy.

“With a wealth of experience working internationally for some of the industry’s most established businesses, we are thrilled to welcome Peter into the Digitain family,” said Digitain chief commercial officer Suren Khachatryan. “The knowledge and experience he brings to Digitain, gained in a corporate environment and also as a consultant, will deliver fantastic added value to our teams and business. ”

Commenting on his appointment, Nolan said: “Digitain is a renowned market-leader with a widely acclaimed offering, and I’m immensely proud to join such an enthusiastic and skilled team as their Strategic Consultant.

“I look forward to helping the Digitain team consolidate the remarkable achievements to date, and help them to drive innovation, improve quality and deliver best-in-class customer satisfaction.”