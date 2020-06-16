This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play brings in Victor Arias to head up new Latin America hub

16th June 2020 7:52 am GMT
Pragmatic Play

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has appointed Victor Arias as vice president of its new Latin American hub in Argentina as the company prepares for expansion in the region.

Arias joins Pragmatic Play from Patagonia Entertainment, where he served as global business development manager for almost three years.

“We are thrilled to have Victor join us, and look forward to his impressive industry experience benefiting our growing team in Latin America,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “Expanding our presence in Latin America has been a key target for us, so adding Victor is an exciting step for us.”

Commenting on his new role, Arias said: “I’m delighted to join Pragmatic Play which has a strong reputation as one of the leading multi-product providers in the industry.

“The team has a hugely exciting ambition for growth in LatAm, and I look forward to heading the hub as we look to embark on this next step for the company.”

