Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has appointed former Minister of Taxation and Defense Peter Christensen as chairman.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that Christensen will replace Peter Gæmelke, who has served as chairman since 2011 and is now stepping down.

Christensen has extensive political experience, having served as Minister of Taxation in 2011, Minister of Defense from 2015 to 2016 and Secretary of Infrastructure between 2017 and 2019. More recently he served as chairman of Danish [...]