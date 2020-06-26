ALOT Solutions appoints new head of legal and compliance

Lottoland’s B2B arm ALOT Solutions has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of Abigail Wahnon as head of legal and compliance.

Wahnon brings with her over 10 years of corporate legal experience, joining ALOT Solutions from Gibraltar-based gaming supplier Nektan, where she held the position of chief legal officer. Prior to Nektan, Wahnon was deputy company secretary and legal counsel at GVC for three years.

In her new role at ALOT Solutions, Wahnon will be responsible for all legal, company secretarial and compliance functions to support the continued growth of the B2B lottery betting business.

“Earlier this year ALOT Solutions launched to offer our prize cover, technology and content to a diverse range of operators,” said ALOT Solutions CEO Michael Carruthers. “Having someone of Abigail’s calibre join our team will help us to grow quickly and safely as we power innovation in the lottery, gaming and prize promotion sectors to benefit players, operators and their good causes.”

Commenting on her appointment Wahnon said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the ALOT Solutions team and can’t wait to meet everyone and get stuck in. Having been based in Gibraltar, I’ve been able to watch the company develop - I look forward to helping deliver the strategy and seeing the business grow.”