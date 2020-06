Stockholm-listed gaming operator Enlabs has increased its stake in rival operator Global Gaming 555 to nearly 30 per cent.

Enlabs has entered into agreements with Global Gaming shareholders Arne Reinemo and Adriana Hamberg to purchase 11.3m shares in the company at a price of SEK8 per share, equivalent to a total of SEK90.4m (approx. €8.7m).

Enlabs will pay half of the consideration in cash and the remainder in newly issued shares in Enlabs, based on their average [...]