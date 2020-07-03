DraftKings extends Stats Perform data deal for fantasy sports

New York-listed DraftKings has extended its sports data partnership with Stats Perform to include its daily fantasy sports contents and DK LIVE play-by-play fantasy app.

The multi-year extension will see DraftKings utilise a host of Stats Perform’s sports data feeds from professional sports leagues including the NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, FIBA and CFL. DraftKings has collaborated with Stats Perform since the operator’s inception in 2012.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with DraftKings to create a fun and exciting DFS experience for sports fans worldwide,” said Stats Perform chief revenue officer Steve Xeller. “Using Stats Perform data, DraftKings has sparked innovation and dramatic growth within the fields of predictive sports analytics and digital entertainment.

“As interest in DFS continues to grow, we look forward to our continued work with DraftKings to power a new wave of AI-powered sports statistics that drive new insights and opportunities for the DFS experience.”

DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz commented: “DraftKings has become a premier destination for skin-in-the-game sports fans. Our growing list of DFS games are extremely popular and require fast and accurate data for fans who are following along to games in real-time.

“Through our longstanding partnership with Stats Perform, we have developed an important layer of trust between our customers and the sports data they interact with. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Stats Perform as we expand our offerings in the U.S. and abroad.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed down 2.39 per cent at $33.06 per share in New York Thursday.