Sportradar signs XFL official sports data partnership

Sports data provider Sportradar has been selected as an exclusive media and sports data provider for the new XFL American football league.

Sportradar will provide play-by-play data feeds and statistics specifically designed for media usage, including websites, apps and digital platforms used by fantasy sports operators.

The inaugural XFL season opened last weekend and concludes with the championship game on 26 April.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the XFL in its inaugural season as an official sports data partner,” said Sportradar head of global strategic partnerships Steve Byrd. “There is a big appetite amongst the media industry for the XFL’s official data. We’re looking forward to delivering this coveted content to our media partners and, ultimately, the fans.”

XFL president and chief operating officer Jeffrey Pollack commented: “Sportradar is a leader in the distribution of sports data and content and adding their expertise to our world will allow us to broaden our reach.

“Through this partnership our fans will have even more access and opportunities to engage with our games, teams and players.”

The deal adds to Sportradar’s official data partnerships with other professional US leagues including the NBA, the NFL, the NHL, MLB and NASCAR.