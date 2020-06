Lottery supplier NeoPollard Interactive has entered into a long-term agreement to develop a new online gaming platform for the Canadian province of Alberta.

Following a competitive procurement process, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has awarded NeoPollard a seven-year contract to build and maintain the iGaming platform, alongside an option to extend the contract up to twelve years.

Available to Albertans over the age of 18 and physically located within the province’s borders, the online [...]