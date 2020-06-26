This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

XB Net extends Sky Bet partnership for North American racing

26th June 2020 7:55 am GMT

North American horse and greyhound racing content provider XB Net has renewed its distribution agreement with Flutter Entertainment-owned betting and gaming operator Sky Bet.

The new deal sees XB Net continue to provide the UK-facing operator with pictures, betting data and odds from over 50 North American tracks and 25,000 races a year, including the Preakness Stakes, the Belmont Stakes, the Pegasus World Cup and the Breeders’ Cup, alongside greyhound racing data.

“It’s a real fillip to announce the renewal of our distribution deal with Sky Bet, a brand synonymous with longstanding racing success in the UK,” said XB Net senior vice president of international Simon Fraser.

“Their support in bringing live North American racing to an engaged, recreational client-base has helped grow the appeal of our bespoke betting products. This continued collaboration is a validation of all our XB Net team’s hard work over the previous 12 months.”

