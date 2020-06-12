BetConstruct launches social casino for the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma

iGaming supplier BetConstruct has launched a new social casino platform in the United States for the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma.

The new social casino app has been integrated with the loyalty programs of the Iowa Tribe’s two land-based casinos in Oklahoma, Cimarron Casino in Perkins and Ioway Casino in Chandler, as well as its Travel Plaza venue which offers slots gaming.

The agreement also gives the supplier the opportunity to supply its sports betting platform to GreySnow Group, operated by the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma, subject to regulatory approval in the state.

“We are pleased to partner with the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma with our social casino solution,” said BetConstruct USA regional director Anna Shahbazyan. “The GreySnow Group are a long-lasting partner of BetConstruct and we look forward also to deploying our sport betting system once the regulation is in place.

“Meanwhile we will work with them to engage and increase their patron base by stimulating the frequency of on-property visits and cross promoting online/offline channels.”

Cimarron Casino general manager Stephan Burris commented: “Cimarron Casino Enterprise is excited to partner with BetConstruct on the launch of the new app. We want our patrons to be familiar with what we believe will be a big part of the future of casino entertainment.

“This application offers a small example of what’s to come while further enhancing our relationships with our patrons through rewards and direct marketing.”