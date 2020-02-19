This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IMG Arena secures NHL streaming rights for US sportsbooks

19th February 2020 10:39 am GMT

London-based IMG Arena has secured the live streaming rights for National Hockey League (NHL) games in the United States.

The agreement will allow IMG Arena to provide live streams of select out-of-market NHL games to licensed sports betting operators in the US.

The new deal extends IMG’s existing partnership with the NHL, which began in 2013 and allows the supplier to provide live streaming of NHL games to operators in Europe.

“The NHL is a highly-valued asset in our portfolio, and we are proud to expand this successful partnership to offer one of the largest US sports to our growing customer base of sportsbooks,” said IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe.

“This marks a major development in the US betting rights landscape, and we look forward to driving further engagement for NHL fans.”

NHL executive vice president of digital media and strategic planning Steve McArdle commented: “We are excited about the expansion of our international relationship with IMG Arena into the US.

“The NHL has taken a progressive approach to sports betting, and this live game streaming opportunity with IMG Arena provides another innovative touchpoint for fan engagement.”

