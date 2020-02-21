UltraPlay to power eSports betting for Winbet

Bulgarian betting solutions provider UltraPlay has agreed a deal to supply its eSports solution to Winbet.

UltraPlay will add eSports betting to the operator’s Bulgarian-licensed Winbet.bg betting platform, including coverage of competitive games, pre-match and live odds, and the supplier’s Hybrid eSports live betting model, which features real-time data, scores and settlements.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with one of the leading licensed operators in Bulgaria,” said UltraPlay chief executive Mario Ovcharov. “Winbet is a well-known and trusted brand with a rapidly growing sportsbook. We share a common vision for progress and long-term partnership, which will be bonded by eSports as a new and exciting vertical for their players.”

Winbet CEO Tsvetin Yordanov commented: “Winbet is a brand that has always tried to offer the very best and diverse content to its clients. In adding eSports to our betting portfolio, I saw an opportunity to expand our market share by satisfying a newly emerging client demand, while continuing to follow our ‘brand way’.

“In order to achieve our goals we knew we had to find a reliable business partner, with a proven and successful product. I am very pleased that we found that partner in UltraPlay and I believe that this is the beginning of a long and very successful partnership.”