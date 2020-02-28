Scientific Games upgrades BoyleSports’ screen management solution

New York-listed Scientific Games has rolled out its latest screen management technology with Irish bookmaker BoyleSports.

The bookmaker has upgraded to Scientific Games’ Promote screen solution system, part of the OpenEngage range of services offered under the supplier’s OpenSports platform.

BoyleSports is rolling out the upgraded screen solution across all of its properties in Ireland and the United Kingdom, having initially launched Promote across a selection of betting shops at the end of last year.

“We’ve used the Scientific Games’ screen solution through its early development since 2001, which was a major factor in our decision to upgrade to their new Promote screen product,” said BoyleSports group retail director Jenna Boyle.

“Reliability is key, and Scientific Games with its OpenSports product set offers a great history of performance alongside a futuristic approach to sports betting technology. We can’t wait to see the ongoing reaction to our upgraded screen technology.”

Keith O’Loughlin, Scientific Games senior vice president of sportsbook and platforms for digital, added: “Promote is the latest and greatest screen management technology on the market, and we’re thrilled to bring it to BoyleSports’ many locations across Ireland.

“BoyleSports has been a strong force in retail betting shops, providing the best experience for retail customers. This deal shows their ongoing commitment to raising the bar in retail and also shows their dedication to the future of retail sports betting following their recent acquisitions and expansion.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 1.74 per cent at $18.95 per share in New York Thursday.