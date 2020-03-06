This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
SBTECH
Quickspin
NetEnt

PointsBet launches mobile sportsbook in Indiana

6th March 2020 9:41 am GMT

Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet Holdings has officially launched its third online and mobile sportsbook in the United States.

After receiving authorization from the Indiana Gaming Commission this week, PointsBet has gone online in the state through its partnership with Hollywood Casino, ahead of the start of the popular NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

The launch represents the operator’s third online sportsbook operation in the US after New Jersey and Iowa, and the first under its partnership with Penn National Gaming.

“The PointsBet team is excited to share that we are now officially live in Indiana – our third state of operation – where we look forward to providing the sports-loving community in the Hoosier State with the fastest, premium sports betting product they deserve,” said PointsBet US CEO Johnny Aitken.

PointsBet added that Indiana represents a significant opportunity for PointsBet to successfully compete for meaningful market share, with a favourable state tax rate, a limited number of competitors at present, and the ability to use television advertising to drive brand awareness and client acquisition.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed down 4.30 per cent at AUD$3.78 per share in Sydney earlier Friday.

Related Tags
Hollywood Casino Indiana Penn National Gaming PointsBet Sports Betting
Related Articles

PointsBet latest to be named authorized gaming operator of the XFL

PointsBet shares slide as first half loss widens

William Hill secures market access into US state of Michigan

PointsBet signs first partnership with professional US sports league

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Gaming Intelligence Sports Betting Operator of the Year – Sky Bet

Strong second quarter for PointsBet as US contribution grows

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

PointsBet secures market access in Kansas

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Stock Index

Stateside opportunities boost iGaming stocks in 2019

PointsBet secures Michigan sports betting and iGaming market access

PointsBet appoints Eric Foote as US chief commercial officer

Finnplay
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
Playtech
SBTECH
RedTiger