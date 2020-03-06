PointsBet launches mobile sportsbook in Indiana

Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet Holdings has officially launched its third online and mobile sportsbook in the United States.

After receiving authorization from the Indiana Gaming Commission this week, PointsBet has gone online in the state through its partnership with Hollywood Casino, ahead of the start of the popular NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

The launch represents the operator’s third online sportsbook operation in the US after New Jersey and Iowa, and the first under its partnership with Penn National Gaming.

“The PointsBet team is excited to share that we are now officially live in Indiana – our third state of operation – where we look forward to providing the sports-loving community in the Hoosier State with the fastest, premium sports betting product they deserve,” said PointsBet US CEO Johnny Aitken.

PointsBet added that Indiana represents a significant opportunity for PointsBet to successfully compete for meaningful market share, with a favourable state tax rate, a limited number of competitors at present, and the ability to use television advertising to drive brand awareness and client acquisition.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed down 4.30 per cent at AUD$3.78 per share in Sydney earlier Friday.