theScore moves closer to Colorado online sportsbook launch

6th March 2020 9:54 am GMT

Toronto-listed sports media and betting provider theScore has secured temporary license approval to launch an online sportsbook in Colorado.

The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission issued the temporary approval to theScore subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures, as the first step of a multi-stage regulatory approval process which must be satisfied before the operator can go live with its theScore Bet app in the state.

The approval follows an agreement earlier this year between theScore and US casino operator Jacobs Entertainment, providing the company with market access to launch mobile sports betting in Colorado.

theScore expects to launch in Colorado in the coming months, subject to satisfying all regulatory requirements. The launch will be the operator’s second in the US after rolling out its betting app in New Jersey.

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc (CVE:SCR) closed down 1.56 per cent at CAD$0.63 per share in Toronto Thursday.

