Sportradar launches new F1 live in-race betting markets

Sports data provider Sportradar has expanded its Formula 1 offering with the launch of a new live in-race betting product.

Sportradar will exclusively offer official F1 data on a range of pre-race and in-race markets to betting operators, with live data taken directly from the track on race day and made available from each round of this year’s F1 World Championship.

“We are very excited to be working with Sportradar who are world leaders in data distribution and share our passion to make F1 a significant player in this field,” said F1 head of digital media rights Adam Crothers. “We believe this partnership will provide our fans with yet another platform to engage with the races in a manner that hasn’t been possible until now, as we head into another exciting year of racing.”

The in-race betting product has been launched ahead of what was supposed to be the F1 season opener this weekend in Melbourne, but the Australian Grand Prix has now been cancelled after a McLaren team member tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Sportradar’s Live Odds team have utilised never before released historical F1 data to create new live odds models. These odds will initially be provided for 20 plus in-race markets with practice and qualifying sessions added as the season progresses.

Current pre-race odds already in place include driver markets, constructor markets, group winners, drivers to be classified, race head-to-heads and pole position head-to-heads.

Sportradar managing director for sports partnerships David Lampitt described the launch as a “groundbreaking move” for F1 that will increase engagement and bring new fans to the sport.

“Formula 1 is one of the world’s most recognised sports brands with unique commercial opportunities that continue to expand,” he said. “Introducing live in-race betting opportunities is a starting point to unlocking those opportunities and increasing interest and engagement amongst fans worldwide.”