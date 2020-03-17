IMG Arena secures European volleyball streaming and data rights

London-based IMG Arena has secured the live streaming and data rights for volleyball across Europe following a partnership with the European Volleyball Confederation (Confédération Européenne de Volleyball).

The long-term agreement will allow IMG Arena to distribute volleyball, beach volleyball and snow volleyball events organised by the confederation to its operator partners.

This includes blue riband volleyball events such as the biennial EuroVolley tournament, which is contested by 24 national teams; and the Champions League, the top competition for the continent’s leading club sides each year. A total of 56 national federations are represented by the CEV.

“We are privileged and excited to announce our partnership with CEV,” said IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe. “Volleyball is a globally-popular sport, with the CEV administering some of the most exciting competitions it has to offer.

“Operator feedback tells us volleyball is a property that has much untapped potential and one which the industry feels will benefit from an improved sports betting solution. Our move into the sport will allow us to significantly enhance the betting interface and boost engagement with its community of passionate fans.”

CEV president Aleksandar Boričić commented: “Partnering with IMG Arena to distribute our sports betting live streaming and betting data rights is an important strategic development for CEV. IMG Arena has a strong track record of working with federations and international sports organisations to both protect and grow sports via their innovative products and solutions.

“We understand the benefits of a long-term relationship, and in IMG Arena we have found a partner to future proof our sport for the next generation of fans.”