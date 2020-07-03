This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Sportradar nets long-term data partnership with European handball

3rd July 2020 10:44 am GMT
Sportradar

Sports data and content provider Sportradar has agreed a long-term agreement to serve as the official data partner of the European Handball Federation (EHF).

The new agreement to collect and distribute official EHF data to media organisations and betting operators runs until 2030, extending a partnership first established in 2017.

The deal covers 1,500 national team and beach handball matches, as well as more than 750 European Cup matches per season across all of European Handball’s elite club competitions.

“As European handball enters a new era, the agreement with Sportradar is another important piece of the puzzle to elevate our sport to new and unprecedented heights,” said European Handball Federation secretary general Martin Hausleitner.

“We are making a significant step forward, not only in terms of the number of matches we are offering live scouting for, but also when it comes to the depth of data available for our fans and partners.” 

Sportradar managing director of sports partnerships, David Lampitt, added: “We have a longstanding relationship with EHF and EHFM and we are delighted to have further extended our partnership to secure a long-term data and distribution rights agreement. We will be working alongside them to continue to grow the sport via our extensive network of media and betting partners.”

