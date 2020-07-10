This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
IMG Arena signs strategic partnership to grow table tennis

10th July 2020 10:43 am GMT

London-based IMG Arena has agreed a wide-ranging strategic partnership with World Table Tennis (WTT) to help grow the sport.

Commencing in January 2021, the extensive alliance includes global media rights development and distribution, production oversight of WTT events, betting data and streaming rights for IMG Arena, as well as the general mandate to grow the sport of table tennis globally.

The long-term agreement covers all events organised by the WTT, including the World Table Tennis Championships and the new WTT Series, as well as all tiers of the revamped WTT event structure: Grand Smashes, WTT Cup Finals, WTT Champions Series and WTT Contenders Series.

“This exciting new partnership with WTT is a longstanding agreement that truly incentivises both partners to build a world-class suite of products,” said IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe. “Table tennis is at an exciting juncture in its history, and the plans to redefine the sport through WTT will provide sportsbooks with high quality and engaging year-round content.

“Operator feedback tells us table tennis is a property that has significant untapped potential and one which the industry feels will benefit from an improved sports betting solution. Our move into the sport will allow us to significantly enhance the betting interface and boost engagement amongst existing and new fans.”

International Table Tennis Federation CEO & WTT director Steve Dainton commented: “Partnering with IMG Arena to distribute our sports betting live streaming and betting data rights is an important strategic development for WTT. IMG Arena has a strong track record of working with federations and international sports organisations to both protect and grow sports via their innovative products and solutions.

“We understand the benefits of a long-term relationship, and in IMG Arena we have found a partner to future proof our sport for the next generation of fans.”

Related Tags
IMG Arena Sports Data table tennis World Table Tennis
