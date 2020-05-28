This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings expands Sportradar deal for mobile live streams

28th May 2020 2:20 pm GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has expanded its partnership with Sportradar to include live streamed sports games within its mobile app.

Subject to state regulations, DraftKings Sportsbook customers will have the ability to live stream games across all jurisdictions except Iowa, as long as they have funds in their account.

At launch, the service will include Korean Baseball and the German Bundesliga, with the operator set to expand the service as additional sports leagues resume, with most major sports having been suspended due to COVID-19.

Sportradar currently provides DraftKings with access to a host of official sports data feeds, including NFL, MLB and NBA feeds, for use across its sports betting and daily fantasy sports contests.

“With a focus on innovation, we are excited to further enhance our product offerings to include a convenient, state-of-the-art experience through live entertainment,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“At this difficult time for sports fans across the nation, we have extended our partnership with Sportradar to bring customers the best in-app experience from the safety and comfort of their homes, and closer to the games and players they love.”

Sportradar vice president of US sales and gaming Neale Deeley commented: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with DraftKings to include live streaming in their mobile app.

“We share DraftKings’ vision to deliver the best possible betting entertainment experience to US bettors, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DNKG) closed up 5.27 per cent at $35.15 per share in New York Wednesday.

