Entain launches first global impact diversity & inclusion initiative

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has unveiled EnTrain, a multi-million-pound initiative to increase access to technology and improve diversity.

EnTrain aims is to positively impact the lives of over 1,000,000 people around the world, either directly or through their families and dependents, by 2030.

It marks the first commitment from the Entain Foundation to contribute to the international communities in which it operates, with a single initiative supporting people across all under-represented groups.

The programme was launched this week at “Entain Sustain”, the Group’s first ESG event to outline new initiatives and commitments.

“Entain is an ambitious business and sustainability is one of our two core strategic pillars. It benefits our customers and is also good for our business and the wider communities we are part of,” said Entain chief executive Jette Nygarrd-Andersen.

“I believe passionately that we have a vital role to play in inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in technology. As we re-shape the future of interactive entertainment, we also want to help many more people become involved. Our new EnTrain initiative provides the building blocks to help them, through access to academic and vocational courses and the technological expertise and equipment they need to succeed.”

YGAM director of external affairs Daniel Bliss added: “We are extremely grateful for this support from Entain. This initiative will support our ambitious people strategy and help develop the expertise of our staff team. As a result, our charity will be better equipped to continue our growth and increase our social impact.”

Through existing initiatives, Entain has already helped approximately 50,000 people around the world in 2021 and EnTrain will build on this between now and 2030.

This includes support via previous apprenticeships and donations to existing partners promoting diversity to under-represented groups, such as the partnership with Girls Who Code.