GeoComply launches new PlayPause responsible gaming tool

Geolocation and compliance technology specialist GeoComply has launched a new PlayPause tool to strengthen responsible gaming programs across the United States.

In conjunction with Responsible Gaming Education Week, PlayPause provides an efficient way for operators to manage aspects of their responsible gaming compliance requirements across multiple US states.

Powered by GeoComply, the PlayPause solution will made available free-of-charge to operators via a newly established non-profit organization, Conscious Gaming. It will enable customers to self-exclude across multiple states, as well as provide greater insights into players that have already self-excluded in one state but need to be recognized and protected if and when they seek to play in another jurisdiction.

It will also streamline the administrative burden and eliminate the silos associated with maintaining numerous separate state-operated self-exclusion databases.

“At GeoComply, we’re always looking for ways to leverage technology in a meaningful and responsible way,” said GeoComply chairman and co-founder Anna Sainsbury. “PlayPause is not only an important compliance tool, but a way we can unite the industry and regulators to deepen their shared commitment to responsible gaming and consumer protection.”

Keith Whyte, executive director of the US National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) said: “Creating a multi-state self-exclusion tool has long been a goal of all stakeholders that are committed to responsible gaming.

“The NCPG applauds the creation of PlayPause - this is a prime example of how technology and innovation can be leveraged to advance consumer protection and foster a more effective responsible gaming framework across the gambling and sports betting industries.”

Elizabeth Lanza, director of the Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, added: “Pennsylvania is pleased to be at the forefront of a new responsible gaming tool, designed to strengthen consumer protection and take self-exclusion programs in a new direction.”