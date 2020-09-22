Playtech partners Responsible Gambling Council

London-listed gaming operator and supplier Playtech is building on its five-year strategy to promote and advance safer gambling through a new collaboration with Responsible Gambling Council.

The collaboration with Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), a leader in problem gambling prevention, awareness and research, aims to strengthen industry insights to inform and advance safer gambling, mental health and digital wellbeing.

Playtech will use its industry expertise to support RGC in examining the links between mental health, digital wellbeing and gambling as part of its sustainability and responsible business strategy, Sustainable Success.

“The Responsible Gambling Council is a leader in research and best practice standards that drive the gambling sector to build a more sustainable and safe industry for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Claire Milne, interim chairman at Playtech.

“As part of our Sustainable Success strategy we aspire to develop meaningful partnerships that will advance the safer gambling agenda. This collaboration will aid us in fulfilling our duty and commitment to use our expertise, experience and technology to promote an industry which provides both an entertaining and safe environment that supports digital and mental wellbeing and resilience.”

Janine Robinson, director of RGC’s Centre for the Advancement of Best Practices, added: “Playtech is an industry leader and we look forward to working together to influence positive change and advance responsible gambling standards.

“The impact of the digital world on mental health is a growing concern for many but one which is currently not particularly well understood. We believe adopting digital resilience and safer gambling behaviours will be an important part of protecting mental health.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.5 per cent higher at 351.70 pence per share in London early Tuesday morning.