NHL partners AGA for responsible sports betting campaign

The National Hockey League (NHL) has become the second major US sports league to promote the American Gaming Association's responsible sports betting campaign.

As part of the AGA’s “Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly” responsible gaming campaign, the NHL will use in-arena and digital marketing channels for co-branded videoboard images, public address announcements, and animations of hockey-specific marketing materials that encourage responsible sports betting.

The league will provide unique assets for each club in legal sports betting markets, including arena, desktop and mobile, and email applications.

“The National Hockey League is proud to partner with the American Gaming Association on this vital initiative to educate NHL fans about the importance of responsible betting,” said NHL chief business officer Keith Wachtel. “The fan experience remains one of our highest priorities as more hockey fans than ever have the opportunity to legally and responsibly bet in their home states.

“Ensuring that our passionate fans know how to participate in this exciting new opportunity is important, and we're thrilled to be working with the AGA to share the responsibility in this worthy education.”

The NHL and its teams have formed 17 marketing and data sharing partnerships with gaming operators and suppliers since May 2018. According to AGA research, the NHL's annual revenue could increase by around $216m a year due to legal sports betting. Nearly half (11) of the 23 US jurisdictions with regulated sports betting markets are home to NHL teams.

“Teams and leagues are increasingly embracing sports betting as they explore new fan engagement opportunities during COVID-19,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Educating patrons about how to engage in this activity responsibly is critical to the success of the sports betting opportunity as it continues to expand throughout the country.

“We're thankful for the NHL's continued leadership on responsible sports betting. Their partnership on this initiative will be important for hockey fans everywhere as they cheer on their teams in coming seasons.”

The NHL is the second professional league to adopt the campaign after NASCAR announced a partnership with the AGA in mid-September.