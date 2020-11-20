GVC partners Future Anthem and Mindway AI for new safer gambling strategy

London-listed betting and gaming operator GVC Holdings is piloting two new initiatives to enhance its Advanced Responsibility and Care (ARC) safer gambling programme.

The new partnerships with Future Anthem and Mindway AI will complement GVC’s proprietary technology platform and behavioural play data to provide end to end player protection and interaction, utilising behavioural, neuroscientific and academic based algorithmic learnings to pioneer harm minimisation solutions.

Working with game data specialist Future Anthem, GVC will pilot the newly developed Anthemetrics Safer Play Responsible Gambling solution. The aim of the trial is to further enhance GVC’s existing detection technology to enable earlier identification of players who begin to exhibit potential early signs of problem gambling behaviours.

GVC will also begin a pilot with Mindway AI on its new Gamalyze self-identification test, used to provide participants with detailed feedback about their decision-making to provide advice and guidance on how they can best maintain control of their gambling behaviour.

“As we set out last week with the launch of ARC, our new Safer Gambling programme, we are committed to leading the industry on safer gambling issues,” said GVC chief executive Shay Segev. “Our proprietary technology provides us with unparalleled insight into player behaviour and we are now enhancing this capability by working with partners to provide additional scientific based insight.”

Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim commented: “We are delighted to be working with a market-leader such as GVC, who have demonstrated their commitment to improving player safety and taking a science-led approach to player protection. We are excited to demonstrate how our Game Data Science solution will enable GVC to build on this approach, delivering even greater insight in to their player behaviours on casino games.”

Mindway AI CEO Rasmus Kjaergaard added: “Over the past two years GVC have been at the forefront of tackling the issue of problem gambling and we are proud that they are piloting our Gamalyze self-test to provide their players’ with another tool to understand and stay in control of their gambling.”