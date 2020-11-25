Playtech adds TruNarrative’s Affordability solution to IMS platform

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech is enhancing its player onboarding and verification processes through a new partnership with UK-based eKYC and fraud detection specialist TruNarrative.

Playtech will add TruNarrative’s Affordability UK solution to its IMS platform, enabling operators to accurately and reliably identify customers whose gambling spend may be unsustainable.

Operators will be able to write bespoke rules and build thresholds around a player’s affordability data, transactions and behaviour, and automate decisions and perform manual investigations based on real-time data, with tracking available across multiple brands.

“As regulatory requirements around the sustainability and affordability of gambling become ever-more stringent, we want to ensure we can empower operators to meet these requirements and protect their players,” said Playtech chief compliance officer Ian Ince.

“TruNarrative’s specialist safer gambling services have quickly made them a core partner for Playtech – and now, with Affordability UK, we can offer a sophisticated, market-leading solution, backed by some of the most comprehensive data available. Backed by IMS integration, it can deliver a seamless experience for operators.”

TruNarrative CEO John Lord said: “Since partnering with Playtech earlier this year, we’ve been able to bring a vast array of specialist services to their customers, and we’re delighted to be adding Affordability UK to that list.

“Affordability UK offers unique insight into a player’s ability to afford their bets, as well as minimising the requirement for physical payslips and document submissions, creating a low-friction experience. We’re confident it will become a vital part of any operator’s toolset in their drive to meet and exceed UKGC expectations around safer gambling.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.86 per cent higher at 380.60 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.