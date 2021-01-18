This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

GeoComply donates $200,000 to develop responsible gambling tool

18th January 2021 9:13 am GMT
Conscious Gaming

Independent non-profit organisation Conscious Gaming is preparing to ramp up development and deployment of its PlayPause responsible gambling tool after receiving a $200,000 donation from iGaming geolocation specialist GeoComply.

PlayPause is a national self-exclusion tool that allows players in the United States to self-exclude from gambling across state lines and enables operators to identify players who have chosen to self-exclude in another state.

Leading operators Entain and BetMGM have already committed to utilising the PlayPause tool, with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board becoming the first state regulator to deploy it.

“We have been very fortunate at GeoComply to have a front seat to the growth of the iGaming industry across the United States over the past decade,” said GeoComply chairman and co-founder Anna Sainsbury.

“We recognize with this growth comes challenges and GeoComply is proud to commit funding to Conscious Gaming to help the industry fulfil its responsibilities and obligations to responsible gaming and a safe environment for players.”

Conscious Gaming was established by GeoComply as an independent nonprofit to align all industry stakeholders’ responsible gaming needs and create a standardized baseline to share nationally.

“The interest and momentum for PlayPause from operators and regulators since the launch has been tremendous,” said Seth Palansky, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility & Communications at Conscious Gaming.

“This donation from GeoComply will help us scale our efforts and help drive the adoption of PlayPause throughout the U.S. iGaming industry in 2021.”

Related Tags
Conscious Gaming GeoComply Responsible Gambling Self-Exclusion Programme
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Pennsylvania begins deployment of PlayPause responsible gambling tool

The magnificent seven

Shay Segev on GVC’s past and Entain’s future

GeoComply launches new PlayPause responsible gaming tool

Bet.Works partners GeoComply for geolocation services

SG Digital to integrate GeoComply’s geofencing with OpenBet platform

New Jersey gets ready for sports betting

Feature: New Jersey gets ready for sports betting

GeoComply & NeoPollard launch verification tool for iLottery sector

NYX partners GeoComply for on-property mobile gaming solution

House Committee meets to review legality of Daily Fantasy Sports

DraftDay looks to differentiate DFS offering with consumer protection scheme

Metric Gaming selects GeoComply for geolocation services

Pennsylvania committee studies impact of internet gaming

GeoComply partners lottery games supplier LottoInteractive

Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic