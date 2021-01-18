GeoComply donates $200,000 to develop responsible gambling tool

Independent non-profit organisation Conscious Gaming is preparing to ramp up development and deployment of its PlayPause responsible gambling tool after receiving a $200,000 donation from iGaming geolocation specialist GeoComply.

PlayPause is a national self-exclusion tool that allows players in the United States to self-exclude from gambling across state lines and enables operators to identify players who have chosen to self-exclude in another state.

Leading operators Entain and BetMGM have already committed to utilising the PlayPause tool, with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board becoming the first state regulator to deploy it.

“We have been very fortunate at GeoComply to have a front seat to the growth of the iGaming industry across the United States over the past decade,” said GeoComply chairman and co-founder Anna Sainsbury.

“We recognize with this growth comes challenges and GeoComply is proud to commit funding to Conscious Gaming to help the industry fulfil its responsibilities and obligations to responsible gaming and a safe environment for players.”

Conscious Gaming was established by GeoComply as an independent nonprofit to align all industry stakeholders’ responsible gaming needs and create a standardized baseline to share nationally.

“The interest and momentum for PlayPause from operators and regulators since the launch has been tremendous,” said Seth Palansky, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility & Communications at Conscious Gaming.

“This donation from GeoComply will help us scale our efforts and help drive the adoption of PlayPause throughout the U.S. iGaming industry in 2021.”