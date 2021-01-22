This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PGA Tour joins AGA’s responsible gaming campaign

22nd January 2021 7:08 am GMT

The PGA Tour has become the latest professional sports league to promote the American Gaming Association’s responsible sports betting campaign.

The Tour will develop content that encourages fans to “Know When to Lay Up” and bet responsibly, with the co-branded responsible gaming content to appear on digital platforms along with public service announcements that will air on PGA Tour Radio.

“A key pillar of the PGA Tour’s sports betting strategy is responsible gaming and ensuring our fans are equipped with the appropriate resources so they are properly prepared and educated,” said PGA Tour vice president of gaming Scott Warfield.

“By aligning with the American Gaming Association in support of its Have A Game Plan campaign we’re able to align our efforts and provide a consistent message focused on responsible gaming.”

The Tour joins NASCAR and the National Hockey League (NHL) as league partners of the AGA campaign, which focuses on the fundamentals of responsible sports betting: setting a budget and sticking to it, keeping betting social, knowing the odds, and playing with trusted, regulated operators.

“The AGA is thrilled to welcome the PGA Tour to our growing responsible sports betting campaign,” said AGA senior vice president of strategic communications Casey Clark. “As legal sports betting continues to expand in both availability and popularity, it is imperative that responsible gaming education keeps pace.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the Tour’s thoughtful approach to sports betting and marks an important step in continuing to engage all industry stakeholders in our shared responsibility to educate fans on safely and responsibly betting on sports.”

