Entain Foundation partners RGC to research Ontario iGaming and betting market

Entain has announced that its non-profit Entain Foundation will fund research into consumer practices, preferences and behaviours in Ontario, as regulators prepare to legalize iGaming and sports betting for the first time in the Canadian province.

The research will be conducted by Toronto-based Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), a leading advisor on responsible gambling practices, to inform regulatory approach to online gaming and sports betting in Canada.

The research project aims to draw on consumer insights in Canada and experiences across other international jurisdictions to help regulators make evidence-based recommendations that balance the mandates of online operators with the identifying behaviours and risk factors for consumers.

It follows the introduction of a bill by the Canadian federal government at the end of last year which could pave the way for legalisation of single-event sports betting, with licences for online operators.

Ontario is also expected to become the first Canadian province to allow commercial online gambling, with initial licences expected to be granted in 2022. Entain has already expressed interest in applying for a licence in Ontario.

“We know from similar research in many markets in which we operate, including the United States, that regulators value research which supports an evidence-based approach to decision-making and effective regulation from a wide range of other international jurisdictions,” said Entain senior vice president for American regulatory affairs and responsible gambling Martin Lycka. “Entain, which operates across five continents and over 20 countries, has unparalleled experience with different regulatory approaches taken around the world in the past 15 years.”

The research will focus on a sample of approximately 4,000 adult bettors and gamers, and will also review other key international jurisdictions to assess regulatory approaches, using informant interviews to identify effective responsible betting and gaming practices.

“As a global leader in responsible gambling, RGC is committed to working with regulators, operators and the public to establish the development and implementation of a robust responsible gambling culture,” said RGC CEO Shelley White. “RGC’s work with Entain will contribute to vital advancements in consumer safeguards.”