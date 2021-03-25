This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

FanDuel enhances responsible gambling initiatives with Gamban deal

25th March 2021 8:15 am GMT
Gamban

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has become the latest US operator to provide customers with the ability to block access to online gambling sites using the Gamban software.

As part of its continued responsible gambling initiatives, FanDuel will offer Gamban’s blocking software to customers who choose to self-exclude from its real-money gaming sites, or who identify as having a gambling problem.

“Educating customers about the importance of gambling responsibly and within limits is a business imperative and ethically the right thing to do,” said FanDuel Group chief risk and compliance officer Carolyn Renzin. “We already offer a suite of tools to help customers enjoy sports betting responsibly.

“Offering Gamban’s software to those customers signaling they need help adds another layer of protection for our customers, our program, and to the industry.”

Gamban founder Jack Symons commented: “This is a massive moment for the industry and one we’ve been pushing to achieve since the launch of Gamban.

“As the largest real money gaming provider in the United States, FanDuel Group is making a statement of intent and throwing down the gauntlet to operators across the industry to offer self-exclusion support for their vulnerable customers.”

Gamban also has an existing partnership with FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment for its software in Europe. The expansion into North America covers the FanDuel, TVG, Betfair, Stardust, FOXBet and PokerStars brands.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading lower by 0.82 per cent at 16,405.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

Related Tags
FanDuel Flutter Entertainment Gamban Responsible Gambling Self-Exclusion Programme United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

DC sports betting wagers slip to $15.3m in February

Chief executive Itai Pazner on 888’s new normal

Michigan’s online operators generate $89.2m in first full month of operation

Virginia awards sports betting permits to Golden Nugget, Bally’s and Penn

Pennsylvania sees strong iGaming and sports betting growth in February

FanDuel unveils second retail sportsbook in Illinois

Bally’s and FanDuel open new retail sportsbook in New Jersey

Indiana sportsbook wagers drop to $273.9m in February 2021

Tennessee online sportsbooks hit record $211.3m wagers in January

Flutter Entertainment open to potential US listing of FanDuel

Illinois sportsbooks hit record $581.6m high in January

Michigan commercial casino revenue down 29% in February

FanDuel joins AGA’s responsible sports betting campaign

Online growth drives Iowa sports betting market in February

Boyd and FanDuel to launch Stardust online casino in NJ and Pennsylvania

Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games