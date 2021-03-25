FanDuel enhances responsible gambling initiatives with Gamban deal

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has become the latest US operator to provide customers with the ability to block access to online gambling sites using the Gamban software.

As part of its continued responsible gambling initiatives, FanDuel will offer Gamban’s blocking software to customers who choose to self-exclude from its real-money gaming sites, or who identify as having a gambling problem.

“Educating customers about the importance of gambling responsibly and within limits is a business imperative and ethically the right thing to do,” said FanDuel Group chief risk and compliance officer Carolyn Renzin. “We already offer a suite of tools to help customers enjoy sports betting responsibly.

“Offering Gamban’s software to those customers signaling they need help adds another layer of protection for our customers, our program, and to the industry.”

Gamban founder Jack Symons commented: “This is a massive moment for the industry and one we’ve been pushing to achieve since the launch of Gamban.

“As the largest real money gaming provider in the United States, FanDuel Group is making a statement of intent and throwing down the gauntlet to operators across the industry to offer self-exclusion support for their vulnerable customers.”

Gamban also has an existing partnership with FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment for its software in Europe. The expansion into North America covers the FanDuel, TVG, Betfair, Stardust, FOXBet and PokerStars brands.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading lower by 0.82 per cent at 16,405.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.