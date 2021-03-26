Golden Nugget partners Conscious Gaming to roll out PlayPause solution

New York-listed iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has partnered Conscious Gaming to advance its responsible gaming initiatives across the United States.

GNOG will launch Conscious Gaming’s PlayPause platform in jurisdictions where it operates, including New Jersey, Michigan and upcoming launches in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Illinois.

“It is our responsibility to maintain the highest standards for responsible gaming as we expand our iGaming across multiple states,” said GNOG president Thomas Winter.

“PlayPause’s innovative, multi-state approach to responsible gaming is a smart solution at a perfect time so we, as an operator and an industry, can use the latest technology to provide online patrons with the safest and most robust options available.”

Developed by GeoComply, the PlayPause solution enables consumers to self-exclude across multiple states.

“It’s wonderful to have Golden Nugget Online Gaming aboard with Conscious Gaming to rollout PlayPause,” said Conscious Gaming trustee and GeoComply chairman and co-founder Anna Sainsbury,. “It is only by working together with all stakeholders that we will be able to ensure consumers have the necessary tools to foster responsible play, thus we appreciate the recognition and endorsement from GNOG to aid our efforts on behalf of the industry.”

GNOG joins Entain/BetMGM and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board as committed members of PlayPause.

Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NSQ:GNOG) closed up 3.71 per cent at $14.25 per share in New York Thursday.