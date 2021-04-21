BetMGM to adopt GameSense responsible gaming program

BetMGM will become the first US online sports betting and iGaming operator to integrate the GameSense responsible gaming program onto its platform.

Developed by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), GameSense incorporates responsible gaming resources and education into the customer service model, providing every player with tools and support to make informed decisions about responsible gambling.

“As the mobile gaming industry in the US continues to grow, responsible gambling is a key focus for BetMGM and is critically important for the industry as a whole,” said BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt.

“GameSense presents a forward-thinking approach to responsible gambling. We look forward to empowering our players with a proven program, designed to help support a positive gambling experience.”

GameSense is expected to be fully integrated into the BetMGM platform later this year, as part of an extension of BCLC’s longstanding relationship with BetMGM joint venture parent company MGM Resorts.

“As online gambling and sports betting increase in popularity, BCLC is so pleased that BetMGM is offering players more opportunities and resources to support healthy play with our GameSense program,” said BCLC interim CEO and president Lynda Cavanaugh.

“BCLC’s commitment to player health extends well beyond British Columbia and we look forward to working with BetMGM to increase our mutual understanding about how best to provide players with the tools that enhance positive-play decisions.”

MGM Resorts first launched GameSense at its US properties in 2017, and is currently offered at 17 properties.

“MGM Resorts is committed to supporting responsible gaming efforts at our properties nationwide and we’re pleased to extend GameSense into the BetMGM platform,” said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle.

“GameSense has been an instrumental and innovative part of our company’s guest service model for several years. Together, MGM Resorts and BetMGM are proud to help guests understand the risks, where to get help and, ultimately, how to keep gaming fun.”

