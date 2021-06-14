This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kindred supports launch of Bettor Time safer gambling app

14th June 2021 8:15 am GMT

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group has partnered the European Association for the Study of Gambling (EASG) to promote a new app that can help identify early signs of gambling addiction.

The Bettor Time app has been developed by Zafty Intelligence using proprietary machine learning software to identify unique changes in user behaviour associated with mental health issues.

On the surface, the self-control app is essentially a time tracker that monitors a user’s time spent on gambling-related activities across all operators.

“For us promoting the Bettor Time app is a given and it is in line with our commitment of zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling by 2023,” said Kindred Group head of responsible gambling and research Maris Catania. “The technology behind this app with Zafty’s unique machine learning algorithms that take the recorded activity and learn each user’s normal behaviour is very interesting.

“This app can help users make better informed decisions about their gambling. We are proud to promote this app and I recommend other operators to follow.”

Bettor Time is managed by the EASG, which will control and distribute the aggregated anonymised user data for academic research.

