Entain Foundation rolls out Gamble Responsibly America app

16th June 2021 8:46 am GMT
London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain is funding a new responsible gambling app being rolled out in the United States via its Entain Foundation.

Gamble Responsibly America is a new app which has been developed in partnership with EPIC Risk Management and RG24/7, featuring a series of educational resources and tools to help and support anyone facing potential issues with problem gambling.

Through the app, the Entain Foundation US aims to extend information and services to underpin safe play as sports betting and gaming expands rapidly across the US. 

“We are incredibly proud to be launching the Gamble Responsibly America application as our commitment to responsible betting and gaming is unmatched within the industry,” said Entain senior vice president for American regulatory affairs and responsible gambling Martin Lycka, who also serves as trustee of the Entain Foundation US.

“Through this first-of-its-kind app, we are determined to continue helping individuals by providing the resources and programs necessary to ensure everyone is betting and gaming responsibly.”

Prior to the launch of Gamble Responsibly America, Entain has been involved in a series of responsible gambling programs, including a player education initiative around sports betting with professional sports leagues and colleges across the US with EPIC Risk Management; a cross-border responsible gambling tool with PlayPause; and a five-year research initiative with the Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital to better understand problematic and addictive behaviors.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading at 1,801.41 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday. 1.75 per cent below its 52-week high of 1,833.50p set on Monday.

