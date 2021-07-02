DraftKings expands responsible gaming initiatives with Cambridge Health Alliance tie-up

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has entered into a strategic agreement to develop a new responsible gaming program with the Addiction Division at Cambridge Health Alliance in Massachusetts.

Working with DraftKings' responsible gaming team, the division will train employees across the business in responsible gaming initiatives.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance to expand our research-driven approach to responsible gaming,” said DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins. “Evidence-based and data driven strategies, created in coordination with CHA’s premier researchers, will enhance our player safety policies, product tools and employee training.”

Cambridge Health Alliance previously worked with DraftKings to research daily fantasy sports using anonymized DraftKings customer data to better understand responsible play.

"We look forward to continuing our engagement with DraftKings on these strategic consulting, training, and dissemination activities and believe that this work will break new ground in responsible gaming," said Harvard Medical School director of the division and assistant professor of psychiatry Debi LaPlante PhD.

“Sharing scientific knowledge with DraftKings to advance new responsible business processes will help players at risk of gaming-related problems. With the rapid expansion of sports betting across the United States, this is the perfect time to build actionable and evidence-based strategies for DraftKings.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 0.71 per cent lower at $51.80 per share in New York Thursday.