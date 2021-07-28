Playtech first to receive safer gambling accreditation from GamCare

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has been awarded GamCare's new B2B safer gambling standard accreditation.

GamCare's independent quality standard assesses the measures put in place by businesses to protect customers from gambling related harm, with recipients of the accreditation recognised as companies that put customer protection at the forefront of their operations.

Playtech received the accreditation for its casino product and platform operations licensed in Great Britain as a result of its sustainable business strategy and implementation of an external stakeholder advisory board to guide its approach to safer gambling.

“Through our industry leading products and services we have always worked closely with our licensees to help raise industry standards in responsible business and safer gambling," said Playtech senior regulatory affairs and compliance manager Richard Bayliss.

"Since 2018, we have increased our strategic focus by working with academics, charities and thought leaders inside and outside the gambling sector to deliver our Sustainable Success commitments. We’re extremely proud to be the first B2B business to receive GamCare’s B2B safer gambling accreditation and we are pleased that GamCare has recognised our efforts to put safer gambling at the heart of what we do. We know we must continue to challenge ourselves and work with others to identify and develop new products and solutions to meet the needs of customers, licensees and regulators."

GamCare head of safer gambling standards Hayley Jane Smith commented: “Playtech was awarded Advanced level 2, of 3, of our B2B Standard for its casino product and platform operations licensed in Great Britain as the Company demonstrated a clear focus on continuing to develop and improve its approach to safer gambling in respect of products supplied to gambling operators.

"Playtech’s focus on safer gambling was tested through an in-depth review of its governance, product design, innovation and staff training as well conducting interviews with staff and management at all levels," Smith added. "We look forward to continuing to work with Playtech on the ongoing development of its safer gambling approach and the assessment of its other B2B business operations.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.9 per cent higher at 380.80 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.