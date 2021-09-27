MGM Resorts, Entain and BetMGM join AGA responsible gaming initiative

MGM Resorts International, Entain and their US joint venture BetMGM have announced their support for the American Gaming Association’s responsible gaming initiative.

As part of Responsible Gaming Education Week 2021, both MGM Resorts and Entain Foundation are backing the AGA’s ‘Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly’ public service campaign.

“Our Responsible Gambling programs and AGA’s initiatives, including Have a Game Plan, are completely aligned,” said Martin Lycka, Entain senior vice president for American regulatory affairs and responsible gambling, who also serves as trustee of the Entain Foundation US. “The more we can repeat the message of responsible gambling across multiple channels - like the Gamble Responsibly America app and Have A Game Plan -the better our customers’ experience will be.”

AGA senior vice president Casey Clark commented: “Working with the Entain Foundation to provide consumer education tools and resources benefits both customers and the long-term sustainability of the legal, regulated market.

“Enabling this market to continue its growth requires a collective, balanced approach to fan and bettor engagement. We are excited that Have a Game Plan continued to be adopted by a wide-array of businesses with an interest in getting sports betting right.”

BetMGM responsible gambling program manager Richard Taylor added: “We are proud to become a partner of such an important initiative for the industry. Through GameSense, we are committed to doing our part in creating a fun and safe experience for customers.”