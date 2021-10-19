Future Anthem partners Gamesys on player protection initiative

AI and game data specialist Future Anthem has joined forces with Gamesys to research the impact of casino games on player risk and safety.

The landmark R&D initiative will analyse the extent to which markers of harm may be related to the games that players choose to play.

Noting that most of the recent research into problem gambling has centred on player behaviour, Future Anthem said that this work will focus on identifying whether correlations exist between player markers of harm and the experiences that different games provide.

“It’s a privilege to work with Gamesys and to collaborate closely in such an important area as responsible gambling,” said Future Anthem CEO and founder Leigh Nissim. “We all know how vital it is to both enhance and protect the player experience and, by working in partnership, we bring two highly experienced teams together to achieve great results.”

The initiative builds on a successful engagement with Gamesys earlier this year year that used Future Anthem’s Safer Play detection system, which identifies Markers of Harm to risk-score each game session.

Players’ gameplay was modelled on over 2bn transactions across Gamesys’ portfolio of UK casino and bingo brands. Analysis of the results also compared players’ use of responsible gambling tools, combined with Gamesys’ own responsible gambling prediction models, demonstrating that the two approaches to player risk complement each other to detect potentially problematic gameplay accurately and early.

Both companies are now proceeding with a new R&D engagement to further research the impact of games, with the initiative also supported by Blueprint Gaming and Roxor Gaming, key suppliers to Gamesys.

The research will be published on 1 November at the launch of Safer Gambling Week and will be accompanied by an interactive webinar with Gaming Intelligence.

“We always aim to raise the bar with new technologies and approaches to improve our players’ experience,” said Gamesys director of sustainability Kevin Clegg. “Future Anthem’s technology and approach to responsible gambling are both cutting-edge and complementary to our own.

“Exploring the impact of games and features on players is an area of focus that will benefit us and the wider industry which we’re very keen to support.”