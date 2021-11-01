NCPG partners with NFL to level up responsible gambling campaign

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has received a $6.2m grant as part of a partnership with the National Football League Foundation (NFLF).

The three-year grant will enable NCPG to upgrade their National Problem Gambling Helpline and provide grants to nonprofit organisations across the country for problem gambling prevention programs.

They will also launch communications initiatives that focus on responsible gambling and where to get help for gambling addiction, including public service announcement and their new website, www.responsibleplay.org.

“NCPG’s Board of Directors looks forward to working with NCPG staff to maximize the opportunities this partnership with the NFL provides,” said NCPG board president Maureen Greeley.

“Broadening our awareness, outreach, and innovative prevention efforts with partners across the country allows us to help people understand that gambling is a recreation with risks. Understanding the risks is key to keeping gambling fun.

“When gambling becomes a problem, knowing the resources for help is crucial. This support from the NFL helps us elevate our responsible gambling programs and meet our goals to reach those we serve.”

NCPG executive director Keith Whyte added: “The National Council on Problem Gambling advocates for the strongest possible responsible gambling and problem gambling measures to be enacted.

“However, because the federal government doesn’t use any of the more than $7 billion in federal taxes from gambling operators to treat or study this hidden addiction, our capabilities have been somewhat constrained. Thanks to our groundbreaking relationship with the NFL, we now have more resources to significantly boost our efforts.”

In addition to the NFL’s grant to NCPG, the league is launching an integrated campaign that encourages people to play responsibly by sticking to a game plan, including setting a budget to know their limits, using licensed, regulated operators and asking for help if they need it. The core message of the campaign's creative is “Stick to Your Game Plan. Always Bet Responsibly.”

The advertising will encourage sports betters to visit NCPG’s www.responsibleplay.org site. In addition, the NFL has agreements with their official sports betting partners Caesars Entertainment, Draft Kings, and FanDuel to collaborate on information sharing and support the NFL’s responsible gaming efforts, which include developing their own robust responsible gambling programs.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling to advance responsible betting support and prevention across the country,” said, NFL senior vice president, social responsibility Anna Isaacson.

“The NFL has a long history of community engagement and advocating for issues that impact the NFL family and the broader society at large. It is critical that we use the NFL’s platform and resources to support the NCPG’s mission as they expand and upgrade their impactful, nationwide services.”