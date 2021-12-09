This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Unibet and SEF collaborate to enhance safer gambling

9th December 2021 9:09 am GMT

Kindred Group will provide player responsibility and safer gambling training to one thousand active professional football players and coaches in Sweden as part of its partnership with Swedish Elite Football (SEF).

As the main partner to SEF, Unibet will work with the organisation and the 32 male elite football clubs that are present in the Allsvenskan and Superettan leagues to educate players and coaches on safer gambling. 

This follows on from the match-fixing education programme that was conducted earlier this year.

"During our partnership with SEF, we have made several efforts to fight match-fixing and harmful gambling,” said Unibet Sweden country manager Philip Lagström. “This training is only one example of the work we do with SEF and we will continue our great efforts throughout the contract period.”

Swedish Elite Football League integrity officer Anders Wikström added: "For some individuals, in society as well as within the athletic environment, gambling can, unfortunately, become a problem. Together with our partner Unibet, we want to take responsibility and offer an additional responsible gambling tool through this training.

"The online training contains a self-assessment where by answering certain questions, you get insight into your current gambling behaviour. Something that we see as a very important measure. The training also contains contact information for those who feel that they might be in a harmful situation, which provides us with reassurance.”

Related Tags
Football Kindred Group Responsible Gambling Sports Integrity Sweden Unibet
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Mor Weizer wins highest honour at the Gaming Intelligence Awards

Rush Street Interactive rolls out BetRivers online sportsbook in Arizona

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Kambi expands Arizona footprint with Desert Diamond Casinos

Kindred Group grows third quarter revenue despite sportsbook decline

GI Games Round-up: Featuring High 5 Games, Evoplay, NetEnt and more

BGC unveils new ‘Take Time To Think’ safer gambling campaign

Big Time Gaming launches Pirate Pays Megaways

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Regulator steps in to ease concerns as tech fault delays Dutch opening

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Kindred Group completes Relax Gaming acquisition

Playtech agrees multi-state deal with Unibet in the US

NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming