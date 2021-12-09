Unibet and SEF collaborate to enhance safer gambling

Kindred Group will provide player responsibility and safer gambling training to one thousand active professional football players and coaches in Sweden as part of its partnership with Swedish Elite Football (SEF).

As the main partner to SEF, Unibet will work with the organisation and the 32 male elite football clubs that are present in the Allsvenskan and Superettan leagues to educate players and coaches on safer gambling.

This follows on from the match-fixing education programme that was conducted earlier this year.

"During our partnership with SEF, we have made several efforts to fight match-fixing and harmful gambling,” said Unibet Sweden country manager Philip Lagström. “This training is only one example of the work we do with SEF and we will continue our great efforts throughout the contract period.”

Swedish Elite Football League integrity officer Anders Wikström added: "For some individuals, in society as well as within the athletic environment, gambling can, unfortunately, become a problem. Together with our partner Unibet, we want to take responsibility and offer an additional responsible gambling tool through this training.

"The online training contains a self-assessment where by answering certain questions, you get insight into your current gambling behaviour. Something that we see as a very important measure. The training also contains contact information for those who feel that they might be in a harmful situation, which provides us with reassurance.”