AGLC simplifies access to Self-Exclusion system

Canadian provincial gambling regulator Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) has introduced changes to simplify its self-exclusion programme.

Players who want to exclude themselves from the province's gambling offerings can now sign up to the AGLC's self-exclusion programme remotely, having previously had to visit a gaming venue or the AGLC office to register.

AGLC’s self-exclusion program aims to help people gain control of their gambling behaviour through exclusion from gambling for periods ranging from six months up to three years, covering casinos, racing entertainment centres, and the PlayAlberta.ca online gaming platform.

“AGLC is pleased to be one of the few jurisdictions in North America to now be offering virtual sign-ups for our Self-Exclusion Program,” said AGLC president & chief executive Kandice Machado. “Allowing players to sign-up online creates greater access to AGLC’s social responsibility tools and resources while supporting patrons that wish to control their gambling should they need to stay away from physical venues.”