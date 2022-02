The UK gambling sector is slowly turning around negative perceptions of the industry, according to new figures released by the Gambling Commission on Tuesday.

The proportion of gamblers who agree that gambling is conducted fairly and can be trusted has significantly increased from 32 per cent to 36 per cent, while there is no change among non-gamblers.

Meanwhile, the percentage of respondents agreeing that ‘gambling should be discouraged’ has also significantly decreased from 63 per cent to [...]