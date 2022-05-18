Rank Group partners GamCare to expand Safer Gambling training

London-listed bingo and casino operator Rank Group has partnered with GamCare to provide safer gambling and social responsibility training to over 1,400 employees.

The programme will see GamCare deliver 150 days of training to Rank staff and builds on Rank’s longstanding work with GamCare, under which customer service, digital and land-based Mecca bingo business units have received training for the past 18 months.

The GamCare Social Responsibility and Interaction (intermediate) level course will be delivered as a 1-day course to 950 people across Rank’s various business functions, including those working in land-based Grosvenor casinos, Mecca bingo clubs, the Rank Interactive (digital) team and international colleagues. The course will be tailored through relevant case studies for customer-facing staff to support them to identify and interact with customers. The course will address the balance between ensuring compliance and an optimal level of customer-focused engagement.

A further 500 colleagues will benefit from the advanced level course, delivered as part of a two day programme that seeks to significantly deepen the knowledge, skills and capability of colleagues at Supervisor and Managerial level.

“I am delighted that our partnership with GamCare is now being rolled out at such a significant scale,” said Rank Group CEO John O’Reilly. “It underlines our relentless commitment to improving how we interact with customers to give them the safest and best experience when they are with us. Safer gambling is a strategic pillar of the Rank Group and it requires investment, expertise and a deepening of all our knowledge. The GamCare team are brilliant at focusing minds on how to optimise safer gambling and social responsibility interactions and I am certain that our colleagues will benefit enormously from their expertise which will, in turn, give a much improved service to our customers. “

GamCare CEO Anna Hemmings added: “We are pleased to be extending our partnership with Rank to deliver safer gambling training across all their brands. The investment in their people’s skills and knowledge around customer interaction responsibility should help to reduce the risk of gambling harm in their venues and online. Our training incorporates the experience of our service users, the huge level of collected evidence and industry research across numerous fields and GamCare’s many years of experience working across the sector.”

Shares in Rank Group plc. (LSE:RNK) were trading 1.19 per cent lower at 99.60 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.