This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Rank Group partners GamCare to expand Safer Gambling training

18th May 2022 10:55 am GMT
Greentube

London-listed bingo and casino operator Rank Group has partnered with GamCare to provide safer gambling and social responsibility training to over 1,400 employees.

The programme will see GamCare deliver 150 days of training to Rank staff and builds on Rank’s longstanding work with GamCare, under which customer service, digital and land-based Mecca bingo business units have received training for the past 18 months. 

The GamCare Social Responsibility and Interaction (intermediate) level course will be delivered as a 1-day course to 950 people across Rank’s various business functions, including those working in land-based Grosvenor casinos, Mecca bingo clubs, the Rank Interactive (digital) team and international colleagues. The course will be tailored through relevant case studies for customer-facing staff to support them to identify and interact with customers. The course will address the balance between ensuring compliance and an optimal level of customer-focused engagement. 

A further 500 colleagues will benefit from the advanced level course, delivered as part of a two day programme that seeks to significantly deepen the knowledge, skills and capability of colleagues at Supervisor and Managerial level.

“I am delighted that our partnership with GamCare is now being rolled out at such a significant scale,” said Rank Group CEO John O’Reilly. “It underlines our relentless commitment to improving how we interact with customers to give them the safest and best experience when they are with us. Safer gambling is a strategic pillar of the Rank Group and it requires investment, expertise and a deepening of all our knowledge. The GamCare team are brilliant at focusing minds on how to optimise safer gambling and social responsibility interactions and I am certain that our colleagues will benefit enormously from their expertise which will, in turn, give a much improved service to our customers. “

GamCare CEO Anna Hemmings added: “We are pleased to be extending our partnership with Rank to deliver safer gambling training across all their brands.  The investment in their people’s skills and knowledge around customer interaction responsibility should help to reduce the risk of gambling harm in their venues and online.  Our training incorporates the experience of our service users, the huge level of collected evidence and industry research across numerous fields and GamCare’s many years of experience working across the sector.” 

Shares in Rank Group plc. (LSE:RNK) were trading 1.19 per cent lower at 99.60 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Bingo Casino GamCare iGaming Rank Group Responsible Gambling United Kingdom
Related Articles

DAZN agrees global, multi-year deal to broadcast Red Bull TV

BlueBet strengthens US executive team ahead of ClutchBet debut

Rank Group lowers full year earnings guidance as UK venues struggle

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

Unibet extends sponsorship of chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Stakelogic appoints Richard Walker to lead live casino division

Bede Gaming brings in Colin Cole-Johnson as CEO

Nueva Codere names new co-CEOs to replace Di Loreto

Sportradar extends partnership with Germany’s top handball league

Pioneering parents: exclusive interview with GeoComply co-founder Anna Sainsbury

Rank Group returns to profit as first half revenue grows to £333.7m

New market launches drive Gaming Realms revenue growth

Gambling Commission continues crusade with £1.3m action against Annexio and Rank

Rank and XLMedia make board changes as Chris Bell joins Nuevo Codere

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming