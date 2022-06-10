NCPG to roll out 1-800-GAMBLER helpline nationwide in the United States

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey has agreed a deal with the National Council on Problem Gambling to expand the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline to all US states.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) owns the 1-800-GAMBLER service mark and has agreed a six-year licensing agreement with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) for the use of the mark in all US states and territories outside New Jersey, in an effort to reduce barriers to essential resources for those affected by problem gambling.

“CCGNJ has always been at the forefront of providing support for people in communities affected by a gambling problem. 1-800-GAMBLER serves as an essential tool for accessing this support,” said Felicia Grondin, CCGNJ executive director. “We look forward to working with NCPG to ensure that people from across the country can easily access problem gambling support and resources using this simple, memorable number.”

Following the agreement, NCPG will work closely with CCGNJ, state affiliates, and helpline call centers to ensure a smooth transition and prevent any gaps in services as adjustments are made in the national helpline number and network, with both the existing 1-800-522-4700 national helpline and 1-800-GAMBLER service continuing to operate uninterrupted.

“This agreement is a vital step forward as we work to increase awareness and access to high-quality services for individuals, families, and communities impacted by problem gambling," said Maureen Greeley, NCPG board president. “With collaboration as one of our core values, we are grateful for this partnership with our NCPG Affiliate, CCGNJ, that will significantly advance our shared priorities of improving health and wellness by offering the most effective programs and services possible.”

CCGNJ board president Fred W. Hogan added: “Our goal is simple, to continue to make sure 1-800-GAMBLER provides aid to anyone who needs it as quickly and efficiently as possible. We look forward to sharing our strength and experience.”